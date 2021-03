The Martha Laird Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will be honoring Vietnam Veterans who served their country during the Vietnam War Era on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10:00 on the Courthouse Square in Mt. Pleasant, TX.

If you served during this time, regardless of where stationed, you could receive a pin.

To receive this pin and certificate, please contact:

Linda Cady @ 903-204-8089 by Friday, March 26, 9:00 pm.