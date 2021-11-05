View While It’s In Town

An exceptional event is open for your viewing through Sunday (Nov 7). It is the Vietnam Veterans Memorial traveling exhibit and Mobile Education Center. The Wall That Heals will be in Sulphur Springs and on display 24 hours per day, free of charge at the Sulphur Springs High School Track, 1210 Houston Street. There is also an Antique Classic Car Show downtown Saturday with a Vietnam Veterans Parade and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Buffalo Soldiers Program at the Hopkins County Museum & Heritage Park. The HC Dairy Museum will be open and serving ice cream for students and visitors all week and on Saturday. For more information on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation in Washington, D.C. is at www.vvmf.org.