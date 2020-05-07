As job losses persist and unemployment claims surpass historical measures, there are still industries in critical need of employees. They nee those trained to adapt and get the job done quickly. That is our nation’s military-trained talent & military spouses. Industries in need of large volumes, rapid hires include logistics, supply chain, manufacturing, warehouse, robotics, and capital projects, to name a few.

To facilitate employment efforts for both job seekers and employers, DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Dallas Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on Thursday, May 14, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm Central Time online. This free virtual event is open to ALL members of the military community, past, and present, as well as military spouses and dependents. RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large groups, small groups, and one-on-one formats.

Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary, a company built on a storied history of military-trained talent and leadership, has been employing and recruiting veterans for nearly three decades. In response to COVID-19, the organization swiftly implemented virtual hiring events nationwide in just a matter of days. And today, the company is positioned to bring thousands of service members, veterans, and military spouses into the civilian workforce more than ever before. In April, Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary was appointed by the US Army to provide all transition services to soldiers, veterans, and their families. The timing of this appointment is critical to serving the needs of transitioning soldiers and their families who are leaving the military and joining the civilian world amidst a global crisis. Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary also helps veterans and transitioning service members of ALL branches.

DAV RecruitMilitary Dallas Virtual Career Fair for Veteran

WHO: DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Dallas Virtual Career Fair for Veterans.

WHAT: This is a free virtual hiring event for transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members, and military spouses.

WHEN: Thursday, May 14, starting from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm Central.

WHERE: For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit here.

MORE DETAILS:

In 2019, DAV RecruitMilitary hosted more than 140 veteran hiring events across the United States, with 6,400+ exhibitors engaging more than 28,000 military-trained job candidates.

“At Bradley-Morris and RecruitMilitary, we care deeply about the military community we serve that includes job seekers, employers, and our team. Given the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19, to protect the safety of everyone involved, we shifted all upcoming in-person hiring events into our virtual veteran career fair platform,” says Chris Newsome, senior vice president at RecruitMilitary. “Virtual hiring events are not new to us. We’ve been offering these types of events, in addition to digitally interactive resources, for several years. We’re proud to continue serving those who need us during this time to secure employment and sustain workforce development.”