COVID-19 has dramatically changed the way students are getting their education, moving to virtual learning and video lessons. One thing lost is the ability for students to go on field trips and learn outside of the classroom, whether physical or online. With that in mind, the team at Upgraded Points, travel- and the personal finance-focused website is sponsoring virtual field trips for teachers and their classes.

On our website, we have a list of 12 world-famous museums or art galleries offering free virtual tours. We’ve created a free worksheet for teachers to give to their students. Additionally, we’re delivering five teachers, $500 for school supplies or classroom upgrades. To be eligible, teachers have to fill out a short form.

Full details on eligibility, the giveaway, and how to enter are here: https://upgradedpoints.com/giving-back