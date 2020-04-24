" /> Virtual Field Trips For Teachers – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice

Virtual Field Trips For Teachers

3 mins ago

COVID-19 has dramatically changed the way students are getting their education, moving to virtual learning and video lessons. One thing lost is the ability for students to go on field trips and learn outside of the classroom, whether physical or online. With that in mind, the team at Upgraded Points, travel- and the personal finance-focused website is sponsoring virtual field trips for teachers and their classes.

On our website, we have a list of 12 world-famous museums or art galleries offering free virtual tours. We’ve created a free worksheet for teachers to give to their students. Additionally, we’re delivering five teachers, $500 for school supplies or classroom upgrades. To be eligible, teachers have to fill out a short form.

Full details on eligibility, the giveaway, and how to enter are here: https://upgradedpoints.com/giving-back

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     