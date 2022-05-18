Visit Paris Launches Free Music Series in Downtown Paris

The Paris Visitors and Conventional Council is proud to announce the release of a
new summer music series line-up that will be free to the public in downtown
Paris, Texas.
The concert series will be on the square with a beer garden, food trucks and vendors
surrounding the fountain. All are welcome to bring a chair or blankets to enjoy the
sunset with friends and good music.
The line-up consist of:
June 23: Mike Ryan with opener Jared Mitchell Band
June 30: Cody Canada and the Departed with opener Holly Beth
July 21: Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown with opener Rue 82
Get more information on the event at the new website, 903sunsets.com or follow
VisitParis on Facebook.
Sponsorships and vendor spaces are still available for all three nights. For more
information please contact paul@paristexas.com or reach out to VisitParis on Facebook