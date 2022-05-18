Visit Paris Launches Free Music Series in Downtown Paris

The Paris Visitors and Conventional Council is proud to announce the release of a

new summer music series line-up that will be free to the public in downtown

Paris, Texas.

The concert series will be on the square with a beer garden, food trucks and vendors

surrounding the fountain. All are welcome to bring a chair or blankets to enjoy the

sunset with friends and good music.

The line-up consist of:

June 23: Mike Ryan with opener Jared Mitchell Band

June 30: Cody Canada and the Departed with opener Holly Beth

July 21: Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown with opener Rue 82

Get more information on the event at the new website, 903sunsets.com or follow

VisitParis on Facebook.

Sponsorships and vendor spaces are still available for all three nights. For more

information please contact paul@paristexas.com or reach out to VisitParis on Facebook