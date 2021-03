COVID hospitalization rates are dropping significantly across Texas and Lamar County is no exception. As a result, Paris Regional Medical Center is loosening its tight guidelines on visitation at the hospital. All non-COVID patients can receive visitors from 7am -7pm. Visitors must be over the age of 16 except for OB and patients in the OB may receive visits from siblings. Everyone entering the hospital will still be screened for COVID symptoms and mask wearing is still mandatory.