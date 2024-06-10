Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Header Mowers Header 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Paris Regional Health Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022

VLB Veterans Only Land Sale

The Texas Veterans Land Board’s Veterans-only land sale is now open for bidding, offering a unique opportunity for Veterans and Military Members to own a piece of Texas. Eight tracts, totaling over 250 acres, are available for purchase, with minimum bid amounts listed. A Veteran or Military Member whose bid is accepted may apply for a VLB Land Loan at a 7.25% interest rate, with a 30-year term and a minimum 5% down payment.

See the land and learn more. Cut and paste the following link on your browser-
https://s3.glo.texas.gov/vlb/land/type1/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#search

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved