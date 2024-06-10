VLB Veterans Only Land Sale

The Texas Veterans Land Board’s Veterans-only land sale is now open for bidding, offering a unique opportunity for Veterans and Military Members to own a piece of Texas. Eight tracts, totaling over 250 acres, are available for purchase, with minimum bid amounts listed. A Veteran or Military Member whose bid is accepted may apply for a VLB Land Loan at a 7.25% interest rate, with a 30-year term and a minimum 5% down payment.

