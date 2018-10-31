Volleyball Playoffs Begin Plus Stars Get Road Win

In Bi-district volleyball playoffs the North Lamar Pantherettes defeated Kilgore on Mix 107.7 three sets to one. The turning point of the game came in the third set with North Lamar trailing 8–7. Emma Stewart went to the service line and served 11 straight to put North Lamar up for good. North Lamar will play Van later this week.

In other area games, Prairiland swept their game with Atlanta. They will play Troup in the Area round.

Detroit swept their match with Cumby. The Lady Eagles will play Beckville next.

The Paris Lady Cats fell to Gilmer in five sets. And Clarksville lost to North Hopkins in straight sets.

Due to injuries and other factors involved, the Mt Pleasant JV football game vs. Jacksonville scheduled for Thursday in Jacksonville has been cancelled. They will attempt to finish the season next week at home vs. Nacogdoches if at all possible.

Here is this week’s high school football schedule: Mt Pleasant is at home against Jacksonville at 7:30pm on KLAKE 977, Paul Pewitt is at Daingerfield on STAR 969, Sulphur Springs will host Kaufman on STAR 959, Hughes Springs is at home against New Boston, Mt Vernon is at Redwater, Pittsburg is at Liberty Eylau, Rivercrest is at Como-Pickton and Gilmer is off

The Dallas Stars finally got a road win as they beat Montreal 4–1 last night. Devin Shore finished with a goal and two assists. Dallas will be in Toronto on Thursday night.

And the Mavs visit the Lakers tonight. It’ll be the first time to face LeBron in the purple and gold uniform. Tip is at 9:30.

For the third time in 5 years, the SEC sits atop the first College Football Playoff ranking of the season. The Crimson Tide opened at No. 1 in the rankings released last night, matching its AP Poll ranking. SEC West foe LSU sits at No. 3. Both teams collide Saturday in Baton Rouge. Clemson is at No. 2, and Notre Dame at No. 4 rounds out the top teams this week. Michigan is 5th, Georgia 6th and Oklahoma is 7th. Kentucky is 9th and will face UGA on Saturday. Texas is 17th, Mississippi State is 18th and Texas A&M is 20th

The Denver Broncos have traded star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans. The Broncos acquired a fourth-round draft pick from the Texans and the teams will also swap seventh-round picks. The Texans will play the Broncos this Sunday in Denver.

The Detroit Lions have traded wide receiver Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick. Tate signed with the Lions in free agency before the 2014 season — the first big splash signing of the Jim Caldwell era — and immediately became the team’s most consistent receiver. He has had 90 receptions in each of his four seasons with the Lions and was a 1,000-yard receiver in three of those years.

The Green Bay Packers have traded free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. Clinton-Dix, 25, has been a starter since his rookie season in 2014, and he becomes an unrestricted free agent after this season. He was a first-round draft pick and made the Pro Bowl in 2016.

The Baltimore Ravens made a low-risk move to help the NFL’s No. 24 rushing attack, trading a draft pick to the Green Bay Packers for running back Ty Montgomery.. The Packers will receive a 2020 seventh-round draft pick in return. The trade comes two days after Montgomery made a special teams error, running a fourth-quarter kickoff out of the end zone and making a costly fumble in a 29-27 loss at the Los Angeles Rams.

The Los Angeles Rams acquired defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday for a third-round draft pick in 2019 and a fifth-round selection in 2020. He will become an unrestricted free agent after this season. Fowler joins a loaded Rams defensive line rotation that already includes Aaron Donald, who leads the NFL with 10 sacks, Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers. All four players are former first-round picks.

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, announced his retirement in an Instagram post Tuesday. Rodgers-Cromartie, 32, who was playing with the Oakland Raiders in his 11th NFL season, said in an Instagram post that he was “at peace with my decision. Y’all may not understand and that’s kool!!!”