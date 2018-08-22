Volleyball Plus Former Tiger Kopech Throws in the Bigs in Today’s Sports

In volleyball action last night Rivercrest took down Queen City in five sets. Prairiland defeated Whiteright 3-0 while Chisum fell to Community in three straight sets.

It was Paris High outlasting Leonard in five sets. In the win Riley Bills had 27 digs while Tori Weatherford finished with 36 assists and 24 digs.

And in their home opener, the North Lamar Pantherettes took down Texas High in four sets. Emma Stewart led the team with 10 digs.

For the second straight game the Texas Rangers were blanked by the Oakland A’s. This time it was 6-0. Rangers killer Khris Davis hit his 38th home run of the season for the A’s. Game three of that series will be this afternoon on 1490AM and 96.3FM KPLT. Mike Minor will be on the Hill for Texas looking to improve on his 9-6 record. The Pregame starts at 2 with First pitch at 2:35.

Mt. Pleasant’s Michael Kopech pitched two scoreless innings in Chicago’s 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday before being pulled when the game went into a 52-minute rain delay. He struck out four batters, including former American League MVP Joe Mauer with the last pitch he threw

The Cowboys are signing Jeron Johnson, according to a source. He worked out for the team Tuesday and last played in a regular-season game in 2016 for the Seattle Seahawks. He is the second safety the Cowboys have signed inside the last 24 hours.

Wide receiver Victor Cruz announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday and is joining ESPN as an NFL analyst. Cruz, 31, made the announcement in a video on UNINTERRUPTED. He was a force for the New York Giants from 2011-13, a time span in which he caught 241 passes for 3,626 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also had a strong playoffs after the 2011 season with 21 receptions for 269 yards in four games and a touchdown catch in the Giants’ 21-17 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

Former NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito is in police custody on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and making threats, a spokesperson for the Scottsdale, Arizona, police department said Tuesday. According to the police, they were called to Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary, where Incognito was making arrangements for his father’s funeral.”Incognito reportedly was upset with staff and began to damage property inside the business and shout at employees. At several points during his contact with staff, Incognito threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot the employees,” according to the police. His Father died on Saturday.

Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver DJ Moore, the team’s first-round draft pick, was charged earlier this month with driving 113 mph in a 65 mph work zone.The incident occurred Aug. 10 on Interstate 77 at 2:52 a.m. after the Panthers returned home from a preseason win at Buffalo.

The NFL on Tuesday suspended Jimmy Smith for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, sidelining the Baltimore Ravens’ top cornerback for the first quarter of the 2018 season.Smith’s discipline stems from a domestic violence incident last November involving the mother of his first child.