Volleyball Results Plus Cowboys Lose Opener In Today’s Sports

Yesterday in the Chisum volleyball tournament the Prairiland Lady Pats won all three of their games, defeating New Boston, Bells, and the North Lamar JV. They will begin bracket play tomorrow. Meanwhile, they will host Rivercrest tonight in Pattonville.

In other tournament action, the North Lamar JV lost all three of their pool play games yesterday. They will begin bracket play Saturday as well. Chisum will play their pool play games today.

Preseason game number one is in the books for the Cowboys. Dallas lost to San Francisco 24-21. Dak Prescott played the opening series, going three for three with 39 yards. He finished the drive with a beautiful 30-yard TD pass to rookie Michael Gallup. Zeke Elliott did not play at all in the game. Dallas will play preseason game number two next Saturday against the Bengals.

In New York last night the Rangers stumbled as they fell to the Yankees 7-3. Jurickson Profar finished 1 for 4.Game two is tonight on 1490AM and 96.3FM KPLT. Pregame at 5:30. First pitch at 6:05.

The New England Patriots will add $5-million in performance-based incentives to quarterback Tom Brady’s contract by this weekend, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday. Brady is currently scheduled to make $15-million this season, and the team is adding the incentives to bring him to closer to the market, the source told Schefter.

Kansas State coach Bill Snyder has agreed to a new five-year deal with the Wildcats that will go through the 2022 season, the school announced Thursday. University officials approved the deal Wednesday. The 78-year-old Snyder will make $3.45-million this year and will receive $300,000 increases in 2019 and 2020. The figures in the final two years of the deal will be renegotiated later.

Player demonstrations took place during the national anthem at several early NFL preseason games Thursday night. In Miami, Kenny Stills and two other Dolphins players protested during the anthem before their 26-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In other games Thursday, four Jaguars players were not on the field when the anthem was played before their home game against New Orleans, and team officials said it would be up to the players to explain why they weren’t on the field. At Baltimore, both teams stood, but while most of the Ravens lined up shoulder to shoulder on the sideline, second-year linebacker Tim Williams stood alone in front of the bench with his back toward the field. And in Seattle, three Seahawks players ran into the tunnel leading to the team’s locker room before the playing of the anthem.