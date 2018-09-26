Volleyball Results Plus Gallo Smashes 40th Homer in Today’s Sports

In an epic five game match last night the North Lamar Pantherettes defeated Paris High 3 sets to two. Both teams alternated sets with North Lamar taking the first, third and fifth. The Pantherettes are now 1–0 in district and will be home Friday to face Pittsburg. Paris moves to 1–1 in district and will face Liberty Eylau at home on Friday.

In other district volleyball last night Chisum fell to Mt. Vernon in four sets while Prairiland took care of Chapel Hill in three straight sets. Rivercrest took care of Avery in three straight while Detroit swept Sulphur Bluff.

The NFL’s competition committee is scheduled to speak on a conference call next week about the proliferation of roughing the passer penalties. The committee is concerned about the frequency of these penalties and has voiced those concerns to the league office. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the NFL needs to be different from high school and college football in that it distinguishes itself “as a very physical game.”

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses barreling into a wall during Saturday’s game may prompt changes at Bryant-Denny Stadium to prevent similar scary moments in the future. Moses was covering Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger when he tumbled out of the end zone. The linebacker collided with the knees of a security guard and a wall before staying down for a few moments. The Crimson Tide player was able to finish the game with a bruised muscle, while the security guard had to be helped off the field.

A 20-year-old food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit has been charged after a video was posted online that appeared to show him spitting on a pizza intended for customers during a Major League Baseball game. Jaylon Kerley was arraigned Tuesday on felony and misdemeanor food law violations. The felony charge is punishable by up to four years behind bars. The video appeared on Instagram over the weekend . Officials determined the video was recorded Friday, when the Detroit Tigers were hosting the Kansas City Royals. Kerley was arrested Sunday and was fired.

The Minnesota Vikings informed Everson Griffen and his agent that the star defensive end would not be allowed back with the team until he underwent a mental health evaluation. Les Pico, the Vikings’ executive director of player development, told police in Minnetrista, Minnesota, that team management sent Griffen and his agent the letter on Thursday, two days before an alleged incident involving Griffen at a Minneapolis hotel. According to the incident report, Pico told police that Griffen had been “explosive, screaming and yelling” at the team facility and that he had been struggling in recent weeks.

Here is this week’s high school football schedule: It’s Homecoming at Mt Peasant as they host Whitehouse at 7:30pm on KLAKE 977, Mt Vernon travels to Hughes Springs at 7:30pm on STAR 969, Sulphur Springs is off this week, Daingerfield is on the road at Elysian Fields, Paul Pewitt will host Ore City, Pittsburg is at Kilgore, Maud at Rivercrest and Gilmer travels to Newton.

With their 4–1 win over Toronto last night, the Houston Astros clinched the American League West for the second straight season. The defending World Series Champions will face the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS when the post season starts next week.

And on the diamond last night in Los Angeles, the Rangers fell 4–1 to the Angels. The Lone Ranger run, though, came off the bat of Joey Gallo, with his 40th homer. Gallo becomes only the fourth Ranger player to have back-to-back 40 home run season. Texas will conclude their series with the Angels tonight on 1490AM and 96.3FM KPLT. Pregame is at 8:30. First pitch at 9:07.