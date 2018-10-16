Volleyball Tonight Plus Football Preview In Today’s Sports

Cross County Showdown tonight in volleyball as Prairiland travels to Chisum. The Lady Patriots swept the first meeting at home.

The North Lamar Pantherettes will be at Pittsburg while Paris High will try to rebound from their loss at North Lamar when they travel to Liberty Eylau.

In high school football, we will have a top-10 matchup for you on 101.9 KBUS this Friday as Paris High travels to Argyle to take on the top-ranked Eagles. Over on MIX 107.7, the North Lamar Panthers will travel to Sanger. Pregame for both will be at 6:30 with kickoff at 7:00. Mt Pleasant is at Hallsville on KLAKE 97.7, Paul Pewitt is at Dekalb on Star 96.9, Sulphur Springs will host Corsican on STAR 95.9, Pleasant Grove is at Gilmer, Hughes Springs is at Hooks, Rivercrest is at Wolf City and Pittsburg is off.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team fell to No. 18 in this week’s AFCA Division II Coaches’ Poll.

The Lions were handed a 47–21 loss by Tarleton last weekend, knocking the Lions to 5–2 overall on the season with a 3–1 Lone Star Conference record. The Lions will play at Western New Mexico this Saturday.

The Dallas Stars lost their first road game last night 4–1. Jon Klingberg scored the lone goal for the Stars. Dallas will be in New Jersey tonight.

In Game 3 of the NLCS, the Brewers shut out the LA Dodgers 4-0. They now lead the series 2-1. Game 4 is tonight at 8:09 pm. It’s game 3 of the ALCS this afternoon at 4:09 pm. It will be Nathan Eovaldi vs Dallas Keuchel.

In Monday Night Football, the 49ers suffered the most frustrating of their five defeats this season against the Green Bay Packers. The 33-30 loss came as the Niners blew multiple opportunities to put the game on ice before Aaron Rodgers did what he always does and pulled out a win late.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith on Monday, one day after a 34-29 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Linebackers coach Mark Duffner will serve as the interim defensive coordinator. Duffner was the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator in 2001 and 2002.

A fan at Gillette Stadium who threw beer on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been identified by security, banned from the facility and had his case turned over to law enforcement. The New England Patriots issued a statement with the update on Monday. The incident occurred after Hill’s 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown late in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game. Hill’s momentum carried him through the end zone to the barrier where fans can stand while watching the game. While some fans flipped off the receiver, another doused him with beer.

Jamal Crawford has reached a one-year agreement with the Phoenix Suns. The deal will pay Crawford $2.4 million. A three-time Sixth Man Award winner, Crawford is a proven scorer who has averaged 15.0 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 3-pointers made per game during his career.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract extension. The deal could rise to $80 million if Turner meets a series of incentive clauses.

Paul Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft and owner of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, has died from complications of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, his family announced. He was 65. Allen had announced earlier this month that the disease, which he had been treated for in 2009, had returned.