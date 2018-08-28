Volleyball Tonight Plus Jerry Jones Wants Less Pre-Season in Today’s Sports

Area volleyball continues tonight as Chisum hosts Clarksville. North Lamar will travel to Mt. pleasant. Paris will be in Sulphur Springs to take on the 11th ranked Wildcats while Prairiland visits Texas High.

After Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he would like to see the NFL remove two preseason games while adding two regular season games to the schedule. Jones said by doing this the NFL would generate another one billion dollars for the players. During the last collective bargaining agreement, the NFL Players Association shot down the 18 game proposal from the league.

The Rangers were off last night but will be home tonight as they begin a brief two game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. That game can be heard on 1490AM and 96.3FM KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, 41, announced Monday that he is retiring. Ginobili, a future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, had been working out regularly at the Spurs’ practice facility as he considered his decision to retire. The Spurs had been hopeful that Ginobili would want to return for a 17th season and allowed him to take all the time he needed to decide. The team thanked Ginobili in a tweet and video Monday.

Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to a five-year extension with the New York Giants that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in football. The three-time Pro Bowl receiver can receive a maximum $95 million over the course of the deal with $65 million in guaranteed money. The deal eclipses Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown’s $17 million per year average and tops Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans’ $55 million in total guarantees.

Simona Halep made a quick-as-can-be exit from the US Open on Monday, becoming the first No. 1-seeded woman to lose her opening match at the Grand Slam tournament in the half-century of the professional era. Halep simply was overwhelmed by the power-based game of 44th-ranked Kaia Kanepi of Estonia, falling 6-2, 6-4 in a match that was stunningly lopsided and lasted all of 76 minutes.

A reminder that High School Football starts this week.. One of the first games in the state will be on Thursday night at 7pm as Pittsburg is hosting Jefferson. That game will be broadcast on STAR 969. Friday night the Mt Pleasant Tigers will start the season at home with Wylie East. That game will be on KLAKE 977. Other games on tap Friday include: Sulphur Springs at Frisco Wakeland, Daingerfield at Gunter, Gilmer at Atlanta, Hughes Springs at Hamshire-Fannet, Mt Vernon will host Bonham and Paul Pewitt is at New Boston—That game will be broadcast on STAR 969.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will be one of six speakers and one of three athletes participating in Sen. John McCain’s memorial service in Phoenix on Thursday.Fitzgerald was asked by Cindy McCain, wife of the late senator, a couple of months ago to speak at the service during a short drive after a visit to the McCain ranch in Cornville, Arizona, about 20 miles south of Sedona. Fitzgerald told ESPN on Monday before his annual Fitz’s Supper Club fundraiser at Dominick’s Steakhouse in Scottsdale that he was initially “really taken aback” by the request but readily accepted.