Voluntary Recall For Blood Pressure Pills

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it had issued a voluntary recall for blood pressure medications showing the presence of impurities that could increase cancer risk. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued the recall for four lots of Quinapril 20 mg and 40 mg tablets due to a nitrosamine above the recommended daily intake. “These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods,” the company said in the recall announcement. According to the FDA, you can find nitrosamine impurities in foods like cured or grilled meats, vegetables, and dairy products.