Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Meeting Scheduled

On Wednesday, December 11, at noon those interested in becoming VITA Volunteers can attend an informational session on the program at the United Way office, located at 2340 Lamar Avenue.

The VITA program stands for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, which offers free tax help to people who generally make $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified VITA Volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

All VITA volunteers receive free online training to provide free tax help for low-to-moderate income families who need assistance preparing their tax returns. As a volunteer, you will join the thousands of others who each year prepare millions of tax returns at thousands of tax sites nationwide.

The VITA site will be open on Mondays and Fridays in February and March from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm and on a limited number of Saturdays. Volunteers have flexible hours and may choose their own schedules on those days.

The United Way of Lamar County, which is committed to improving the income and financial stability of our community, has been a registered VITA site for nearly a decade, providing free tax filing which enables individuals to avoid costly fees, collect earned income tax credit and receive their full return.

For more information attend the information session on December 11 or call 903-784-6642.