Volunteer Tax Preparers Needed

UNITED WAY SEEKING VOLUNTEER TAX PREPARERS

The United Way of Lamar County needs volunteer tax preparers for its annual VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) site. Each year the IRS certified VITA site and the IRS trained volunteers complete and file for free approximately 300 tax returns for low-income families and individuals.

Volunteer tax preparers do not need any previous experience. Volunteers will receive online and in-person training and are required to pass a certification test. In addition to tax preparers, the United Way will also need volunteer greeters and help to answer the phones.

The free tax preparation site will be open on Fridays and some Saturdays beginning Friday (Feb 4) and running through Friday (Apr 1). The United Way office will start taking appointments on Jan 1, 2022.

If you are interested in becoming a VITA volunteer or learning more about the program, call 903-784-6642 or email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org.

