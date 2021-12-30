Volunteers Needed For Paris Weekend Warming Center

(PARIS, Texas) — As temperatures drop below freezing this weekend, the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ is planning to open an overnight shelter in their outreach building at 3535 Lamar avenue.

They will open at 6pm on Saturday evening and remain open till noon on Monday. They will have coffee and Hot Chocolate and furnish a meal Saturday night, Sunday breakfast and Supper and Monday breakfast.

They really need volunteers if anyone is available. If you need information or can volunteer please call James Hanley at 903-517-8794.