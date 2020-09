With less than a month left for Texans to register to vote, a new statewide campaign aims to get voters registered before the October 5th deadline. The Secretary of State is sending a truck on a tour of Texas with information encouraging Texans to go to votetexas.gov. The website gives information about how to register and what you’ll need to bring with you to the polls. Early voting in Texas begins October 13th and Election day is November 3rd.