Texas Secretary of State John Scott has provided a final overview of voting by mail in Texas, including who is eligible to vote by mail, ID requirements, and how county officials work to protect the security and integrity of mail ballots cast in the November 8 General Election.

Texas voters eligible for mail-in voting must provide

(1) a Texas DPS-issued driver’s license, personal ID, or election ID certificate number

(2) the last four digits of their social security number on their application for a ballot by mail and mail ballot carrier envelope.

Eligible persons include those over 65, disabled, mothers expecting to give birth three weeks before or after election day, and those wishing to be absent on election day.