Voting Until 7:00 PM Today

Hopkins County, voting Tuesday, March 5, for the Republican Primary Election, has contested races for House District 2 between Brent Money and Jill Dutton. There are two propositions on the Republican ballot. One is eliminating all property taxes, and the second is Border Protection. Johnny Paul “JP” Moseley and Lewis Tatum are running for sheriff. There are three on the ballot for Commissioner Precinct 1. They are Wesley Miller, Steven Big Smith, and Mickey Barker. Dennis L. Findley and Chris Hill are running for Constable Precinct 1. There are no local contested races on the Democratic ballot.

Lamar County, voting Tuesday, March 5, the Republican Primary Election has contest races for House District 4 with Don Horn and Pat Fallon. There are two propositions on the Republican ballot. One is eliminating all property taxes, and the second is Border Protection. Larmar County Tax Assessor has Cole Sain and Brooke Hill. Alan Keith Skidmore and Randy Boren are running for Commissioner of Precinct 1. Running for Commissioner Precinct 3 are George Proctor, Ronald Bass, and William Purcella. There are three running for the Precinct 2 Constable’s race. They are Curtis Graham, Garry Don Hines, and Jeffrey Jones. Precinct 4 Constable’s race has Tyler Anderson and Hunter Sanders. There are no local contested races on the Democratic ballot.

Titus County voting Tuesday, March 5, for the Republican Primary Election had uncontested races except for House District 5 with Jeff Fletcher, Dewey Collier, and incumbent Cole Hefner. There are two propositions on the Republican ballot. One is eliminating all property taxes, and the second is Border Protection. Republican Commissioner’s race, Precinct 2 has Jeff Parchman and Keith E. Hall. Dana Applewhite and Steve Thomas are running for Precent 3. There are no contested races on the Democratic ballot.