Fatal VZ County Officer Involved Shooting

Sgt Jean Dark, Department of Public Safety

Around midnight last night, Troopers responded to a call for assistance from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office regarding a disturbance call on CR-4710 east of FM-773. While responding to the scene, several 911 calls were received from the residence advising someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they saw a person lying on the ground near the driveway. Officers were met with gunfire from a suspect near the house. Officers returned fire, and the suspect retreated behind the house. The suspect was found deceased near the home.

It has been determined that two persons were shot at the residence prior to law enforcement’s arrival. A male and female were transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hosptial – Tyler for treatment. The male died at the hospital, and the female’s condition is unknown.

The Texas Rangers will be leading the investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.