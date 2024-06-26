ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Waco Man Charged With Murdering, Robbing Two Convenience Store Clerks

Police have arrested a Waco man accused of murdering 2 North Texas convenience store clerks. Twenty-one-year-old Davonta Mathis allegedly robbed and killed a gas station clerk in Pleasant Grove last Saturday and is believed to be the gunman in another clerk’s murder in Mesquite two days earlier. Mathis was taken into custody by Mesquite police after a chase and charged with two counts of Capital Murder. He’s being held under $7.6 million bond.

