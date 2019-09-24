Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot Coming in Today’s Hollywood Report

Variety magazine says CBS Television Studios is rebooting ”Walker, Texas Ranger.” Supernatural star Jared Padalecki is going to play Walker. No word on which network will air the show. The show will follow Walker as he returns from an undercover job and starts fighting crime as a widower and father of two.

Deadline Hollywood claims Jonah Hill is in talks to play a villain in the upcoming Batman reboot starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. Insiders say Hill will either play Riddler or The Penguin. “The Batman” is scheduled to be released on June 25, 2021

New Weekly Magazine claims Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas might start dating. A source tells the Australian magazine that they star together in a new film called ”The Secret.” “She thinks the world of Josh – he’s laidback, charming and makes her laugh a lot. Katie is very comfortable with him, which is important as there was a lot of drama with Jamie. They stayed in touch after the movie wrapped and now things have moved to the next level. They have had several dates in LA and New York.

Kit Harington tells E! News that he has not watched the final episode of Game of Thrones. “I still haven’t seen the show, so that’s how I dealt with that controversy. I haven’t seen the final season, but I know what it took to shoot it and it was hard and everyone put their love and effort into it. Controversy for us, we knew what we were doing was right story wise and we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years. Controversy for us, didn’t really affect us.”

In her new memoir, ”Inside Out”, Demi Moore writes that Ashton Kutcher once thought his then-girlfriend, January Jones, was having an affair with Bruce Willis. “Ashton was convinced they’d had a fling on set.”

Jones is quoted in the book As saying, “Are you serious? I told him a hundred times, I didn’t want that old man!”

Jones dated Ashton after he left Moore.

The NY Post claims Demi Moore spends $1,221 on a trio of moisturizers to keep herself looking young. One of the moisturizers has copper peptides while another has something called ‘Butterfly Stone’

Will Smith is going on a diet because his family has nicknamed him Pudge Muffin. He says, ”So for breakfast, I was having the four or five muffins. You know, ‘Aladdin’ was successful, so I was like, ‘Muffin, muffin, muffin!’ Then for lunch, I would have a Moscow mule, I’d have a little vodka. That was pretty much my routine for the 10 days. I’d wake up, eat five muffins and go back to sleep. I had gotten up to 225 pounds and it was the most I’d ever weighed in my adult life. I got to 223 on ‘Ali’ and I got to 225 on the muffin boat. Pudge Muffin was cute. But I don’t want to be a Pudge Muffin to my family.”

In Touch Weekly claims Jennifer Lopez is allegedly upset that Alex Rodriguez wants to invite his exes to their wedding. A source tells the magazine, “Something tells me J. Lo is not going to like the idea. If he ran it by her first, she would have been like, ‘No way!’ I’m sure she’ll still veto it.”

ARod has dated Madonna, Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia tells Entertainment Tonight that he is going to play Evel Knievel in a new limited series about the stunt man. “So, I imagine you will see me on a motorcycle which I’m comfortable on. You’re not gonna see me jumping over the Ceasers fountain or across Snake River Canyon. But still, I’m excited to dive [into] that character. As a guy who influenced a lot of guys like myself in extreme sports and whatnot, he was a very fascinating character. The more that I learn about him, the more excited I am to portray him.”