Wall That Heals Coming To Hopkins County

The Hopkins County Veterans Memorial in partnership with the Sulphur Springs I.S.D. and City of Sulphur Springs are hosting THE WALL THAT HEALS and Mobile Education Center on November 4-7 at the Sulphur Springs High School Track. A Yellow Ribbon campaign has been launched in conjunction with the Wall’s arrival. The Wall memorializes those who lost their lives in the war and their family, and honors those who served in the armed forces during the Vietnam War. Anyone who would like to participate should contact Mandy Kennedy at 903-243-2206.