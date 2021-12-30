Walmart and Sam’s Club Pharmacies in Texas to Dispense Authorized COVID 19 Antiviral Medication Through Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program

Walmart launches store locator to help customers find the nearest store or club with availability

TEXAS, Dec. 30, 2021 – Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Texas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program starting Dec. 30, 2021. Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication. The medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Customers and healthcare providers can go to https://www.walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription. Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.

Walmart worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states’ determined the treatment was needed most. While initial treatment supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies stand ready to help expand treatment access nationwide. “We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the access and availability of authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication and COVID-19 vaccines. Walmart will also continue to make flu vaccines and other preventative vaccines available. To stay up-to-date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.

More information about these new medications to help treat COVID-19 can be found here:

● FDA News Release: FDA Authorizes First Oral Antiviral for Treatment of COVID-19

● Paxlovid EUA Letter of Authorization

● Frequently Asked Questions on the Emergency Use Authorization for Paxlovid

● Molnupiravir EUA Letter of Authorization

● Frequently Asked Questions on the Emergency Use Authorization for Molnupiravir

or death;

MOLNUPIRAVIR has not been approved but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA

under an EUA, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults with positive results of

direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high-risk for progression to severe COVID-19,

including hospitalization or death for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized

by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

The emergency use of PAXLOVID and Molnupiravir is only authorized for the duration of the

declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of drugs

and biological products during the COVID-19 pandemic under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21

U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner.