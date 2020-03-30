Walmart Exec Reveals People Are Buying More Tops, But Not Bottoms, For Working At Home

Walmart reports that people are buying more tops, but not bottoms, to prepare for working from home amid the current health crisis. “We’re seeing increased sales in tops, but not bottoms,” Walmart’s executive vice president of corporate affairs Dan Bartlett told Yahoo Finance. “So, people who are concerned, obviously, from the waist up.” “These behaviors are going to continue to change and evolve as people get accustomed to this new lifestyle, if you will,” he added. Walmart has also seen an increase in sales in home entertainment items like DVDs and arts and crafts items. The data is all from U.S. sales. Read more at Digital Trends.