Warm Campfires And Cool Colors – Experience The Best Of Fall At Cooper Lake State Park

Cooper, TX— As the autumn leaves turn to vibrant shades of red, orange, and yellow, Cooper Lake State Park welcomes visitors to experience the best of fall. The crisp, cool nights and warm, sunny days have set the stage for what many consider the best time to camp in Texas. These ideal conditions foster the Park’s most vivid display of fall colors, particularly notable in the last wave of color as the oaks peak in late November and early December. With the camping season in full swing, the Park offers an escape from the stresses of life with crackling campfires, perfect hiking weather, and exceptional fall fishing.

“November is one of the most beautiful times here at Cooper Lake State Park,” says Park Superintendent Steve Killian. “With the fall colors peaking over the next month and the weather creating ideal conditions for outdoor activities, we’re excited to offer visitors an opportunity to experience a wide variety of outdoor adventures. Cooper Lake State Park is truly one of the best places to camp in Texas during the fall,” Killian adds. “Whether you’re cozying up by a campfire, hiking our scenic trails, or witnessing the brilliance of a meteor shower amid twinkling stars, there’s something magical about fall here at the Park!”

For the younger visitors, three playgrounds dot the landscape, offering spaces for play amid the splendors of the season. Moreover, Cooper Lake State Park is not just a place for physical outdoor activity but also for learning and growth, offering diverse educational programming throughout the Park. This month, the Park offers a collection of academic and recreation programs. Highlighted programs are “Kids Fishing,” “Stargazing,” “Art in the Park,” “Hiking with a Ranger,” “The Leonid Meteor Shower,” and so much more!

Guests are encouraged to plan their visits for the best camping spots, exciting trail adventures, and peaceful kayak excursions. For more information on Cooper Lake State Park and to make reservations, please call our reservation center or go online and book directly for both day-use and camping reservations.

For almost 30 years, Cooper Lake State Park has been a favorite for those who appreciate the outdoors. Set in picturesque Northeast Texas and spanning over 3,000 acres of parklands featuring a 19,300-acre lake, the Park offers year-round recreational activities, wildlife viewing, and facilities for guests of all ages. Cooper Lake State Park is just one of 88 Texas State Parks open and ready to host your next outdoor adventure. Let’s get out there and experience a natural Texas! Happy 100th Anniversary to Texas State Parks!

For more information on this or other events and programs, please visit and like our Facebook pages Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur (903-945-5256) and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903 395-3100) and visit our Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website at https://tpwd.texas.gov/.

Doctors Creek

Saturday, November 4 — DC

Art in the Park – 10:00 am Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion – Calling all artists! All art supplies provided. Help us celebrate Native American Heritage Month through art.

Monday, November 6 – Thursday, November 30

Self-guided Leonid Meteor Shower – Peak Friday, November 17 – 18.

Enjoy our dark skies with the bonus of the Leonid meteor shower peaking late Friday, November 17, through daylight Saturday, November 18. Stop by headquarters for a self-guided information page.

Saturday, November 11 – DC

Guided Hike – 2:00 pm Meet at Cedar Creek North Loop Trail Head. Join us on a short leisurely hike on Cedar Creek North Loop, getting a first-hand look at the flora and fauna of the Park.

Friday, November 17 — DC

Stargazing – 6:30 pm Meet at Lone Pine Boat Launch parking lot at the far northwest corner. How many constellations can you name? Have you heard any good star stories lately? Be amazed at our Park’s dark skies and view the Milky Way. Bring a chair and dress for the weather.

Saturday, November 18 — DC

Kid’s Fishing – 1:00 – 3:00 pm Meet at the Bluebonnet Day Use Area. Bring your fishing gear, no pole, no worries. We have a few fishing poles available to borrow. No experience is needed!

Sunday, November 26 — DC

Self-guided Nature Journaling – 10:00 am. Pick up a booklet at Headquarters – Take a moment to collect your thoughts. Enjoy journaling in nature.

South Sulphur

Saturday, November 4 – SS

Art in the Park – 1:00 pm Meet at Gulls Bluff Pavilion – Calling all artists! All art supplies provided. Please help us celebrate Native American Heritage Month through art.

Monday, November 6 – Thursday, November 30

Self-guided Leonid Meteor Shower – Peak Friday, November 17 – 18.

Enjoy our dark skies with the bonus of the Leonid meteor shower peaking late night Friday, November 17 through daylight Saturday, November 18. Stop by headquarters for a self-guided information page.

Saturday, November 11 — SS

Guided Hike – 10:00 am. Meet at Coyote Run Trail Head. Join us on a short leisurely hike on Coyote Run Trail, getting a first-hand look at the flora and fauna of the Park.

Saturday, November 18 – SS

Kid’s Fishing – 9:30 am – 11:30 am. Meet at the Fishing Wall by the Day Use Area. Bring your fishing gear, no pole, no worries. We have a few fishing poles available to borrow. No experience is needed!

Saturday, November 18 – SS

Leonid Meteor Shower – 8:00 pm Gulls Bluff Boat Launch parking lot at the far northeast corner. Join us to view the night sky featuring the Leonid meteor shower. Learn about the shower’s radiant, its history, and the debris left by Comet Tempel-Tuttle.

Sunday, November 26 — SS

Self-guided Nature Journaling – 10:00 am. Pick up a booklet at Headquarters – Take a moment to collect your thoughts. Enjoy journaling in nature.