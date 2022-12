An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman involved in a fatal crash in Durant. The warrant names Bailey Lessly, who is still in the hospital recovering for injuries she received in the December 2 crash. Fifty-year-old Melanie Ward died in the wreck and her husband, Roberto Maldonado was injured. When Lessly is medically cleared she will be arrested for 1st degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol with great bodily injury