Terrell police have issued arrest warrants for 30-year-old Jose Raudel Muro-Ortega. He’s wanted on two outstanding warrants for alleged aggravated sexual assault of a family member under the age of 14. He was last known to be driving a white 2005 Ford F-150 with Texas license plate MLY 5946. Investigators are confident he’s gone into hiding and could be anywhere in north or East Texas. They say he is aware of the warrants, but don’t know if he is armed.