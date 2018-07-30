Car-Mart $299 Down
Warrants Issued For Former Hopkins County JP Clerk

3 hours ago

 

 

Press Release From Hopkins County Justice of the Peace Pct 1 BJ Teer

       Over Twenty Warrants for Tampering with Government Document by Public Servant and Credit Card Abuse have been issued for Lettie Delores Mosqueda Jassco, a former Part Time Clerk in the Hopkins County Justice of the Peace Office Pct 1. 

      The charges result from a regular internal office audit of court records. After discrepancies and complaint from an individual, the cases were turned over to the Texas Rangers.

      “Our Clerks are held to a high standard, we live in a glass house. We are cooperating with the Texas Rangers. We want to see that everything is handled in the right way and taken care of. No other comment at this time cause of the continued investigation by the Texas Rangers. Mosqueda-Jassco is considered a flight risk.” 

