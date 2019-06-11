Warriors Win But They Lose Durant Plus Rangers Pickup Clutch Road Win In Today’s Sports

The Golden State Warriors extended their season last night with a 106-105 win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Steph Curry finished with 31 points in the victory. Golden State made 20-three pointers in the game including 7 from Klay Thompson. The big news though is Kevin Durant left the game in the second quarter after injuring his Leg. An MRI is planned for today but the Warriors Fear he has torn his Achilles. Game six of that series is Thursday night.

The US women’s national soccer team open up World Cup play today at 2:00 pm as they play Thailand.

Texas A&M University-Commerce seniors Jaslyn Wacker and Kristov Martinez have earned Lone Star Conference Scholar-Athlete awards, as announced by the conference office on Monday. The duo is among 21 student-athletes from across the conference to be named Scholar-Athletes.

The Texas Rangers scored two runs in the ninth to take a 3-2 lead over Boston Monday night. Boston would get a run back in the bottom of the inning to send it to extras. Then In the 11th Elvis Andrus drove in what would be the winning run with a single up the middle to score Danny Santana. Game 2 is tonight on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame at 5:30 with the first pitch at 6:10.

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker, a four-time NBA champion, is retiring after 18 seasons. Parker retires at the age of 37 with 1,254 regular-season games played while averaging 15.5 points, 5.6 assists, and 2.7 rebounds.

A plane carrying David Ortiz landed in Boston on Monday night, a day after the Red Sox icon was shot at a club in his native Dominican Republic and underwent emergency surgery. Ortiz was then taken by ambulance, with a police escort, to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he will continue to receive medical attention. Ortiz was shot Sunday at a club in eastern Santo Domingo.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has reported for his team physical and will be in attendance for the team’s mandatory minicamp that begins Today. Jenkins, 31, was not present for the Eagles’ voluntary offseason program, and there had been questions about whether he would attend the mandatory camp.

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue will not attend the team’s mandatory minicamp this week because he wants a new contract. Ngakoue missed parts of the team’s voluntary conditioning program but said after the first of the team’s 10 scheduled voluntary organized team activities that he planned on attending every OTA and the mandatory minicamp. He also said he was willing to play the 2019 season without a new deal, even though he risked losing significant money if he was injured.

Former Auburn and Akron coach Terry Bowden will assist Clemson’s football staff as an unpaid intern while he pursues a graduate degree at the school. Bowden, 63, is enrolled in a graduate program for athletic leadership at Clemson. Bowden spent the past seven seasons coaching Akron, where he went 35-52 before being fired in December.