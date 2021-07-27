Did You See That?

Some people in North Texas, East Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana witnessed a meteor streaking through the skies near Austin Sunday night. It zipped across the sky around 9:20 pm. Lonestar Storm Chasers wrote on Facebook that Rockwall Emergency vehicles were en route to the FM 551 area where the meteor may have landed. Analysis of reports and videos shows the meteor was first seen 48 miles above Texas Highway 11, between Sulphur Springs and Winnsboro, according to a Facebook post by NASA Meteor Watch. After that, reports say it was moving northeast at 30,000 miles per hour and traveled 59 miles through the upper atmosphere before fragmenting 27 miles above U.S. Highway 82, east of Avery.