Watch for Bridge Work on FM 2068, CR 26320 in Delta, Lamar Counties

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a bridge replacement project in Delta and Lamar Counties in Northeast Texas is slated to begin Aug. 21, weather permitting.

This project will replace two bridges and rework the bridge approaches at both locations. The first bridge set for replacement is on FM 2068 at Jernigan Creek in Delta County. The second bridge is on CR 26320 at Morrison Creek in Lamar County.

The contractor for both bridges, Highway 19 Construction, was given 115 working days, weather permitting, to replace these bridges at a cost of more than $1.4 million, officials said.

The contractor plans to set construction barricades at both locations on Aug. 17 and begin work on Aug. 21. The target completion date of this project is Jan. 31, 2024. Both roads will be closed at both locations while this work is underway. Signed detours will be in place to notify travelers of the closure and guide them around the bridges, officials said.

Motorists who travel frequently in these areas are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

###