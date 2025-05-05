Watch for Safety Lighting Improvements in Lamar and Hopkins Counties

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that Safety Lighting
work will be underway beginning May 12.
The contractor, Vaca Underground Utilities, Inc, plans to begin installation of Safety Lighting on
US 271 North at the intersection of FM 3298 in Lamar County and will move to various locations
as the work progresses. The contractor will be installing this safety lighting in Lamar and
Hopkins Counties. Work will be performing at the following locations:
Lamar County
o US 271 at FM 3298 Intersection
o US 271 at FM 2648 Intersection
o South LP 286 at FM 905
Hopkins County
o FM 69 at FM 269 Intersection
This work will involve the installation of safety lighting to improve visibility at night. The
majority of this work will be performed on the shoulder and off of the roadway surface, but
occasional lane closures with flaggers will be utilized. The roadway will be opened to normal
traffic flow at the end of each day.
Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades,
traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through these
intersections. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car
audio or navigation systems.
For more information, contact [email protected] or (903) 737-9213.