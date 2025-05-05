Watch for Safety Lighting Improvements in Lamar and Hopkins Counties



PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that Safety Lighting

work will be underway beginning May 12.

The contractor, Vaca Underground Utilities, Inc, plans to begin installation of Safety Lighting on

US 271 North at the intersection of FM 3298 in Lamar County and will move to various locations

as the work progresses. The contractor will be installing this safety lighting in Lamar and

Hopkins Counties. Work will be performing at the following locations:

 Lamar County

o US 271 at FM 3298 Intersection

o US 271 at FM 2648 Intersection

o South LP 286 at FM 905

 Hopkins County

o FM 69 at FM 269 Intersection

This work will involve the installation of safety lighting to improve visibility at night. The

majority of this work will be performed on the shoulder and off of the roadway surface, but

occasional lane closures with flaggers will be utilized. The roadway will be opened to normal

traffic flow at the end of each day.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades,

traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through these

intersections. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car

audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact [email protected] or (903) 737-9213.