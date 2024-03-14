Watch For Thunderstorm Watch Later

North and Central Texas



Strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and locally heavy rainfall this afternoon into tonight are possible. Isolated tornadoes are also possible across the Northeast late afternoon and early evening. A strong cap should delay thunderstorm development until late afternoon. Once the cap breaks, storms will form along and ahead of a southward-moving cold front. The severe weather threat will decrease overnight as storms move deeper into Central Texas.



Many areas could see a break in the rain by late Friday morning before additional showers and thunderstorms begin developing in the afternoon. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon across Central Texas. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats, but we cannot eliminate an isolated tornado threat.



Rain chances will persist through the weekend before tapering off early next week. The potential for severe storms will diminish, but multiple rounds of rainfall could result in flooding issues. Otherwise, below-normal temperatures will prevail through early next week.

Today and Tonight

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe, are expected this afternoon and evening along and ahead of a southward surging cold front. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats, but isolated tornadoes are also possible Northeast of the Metroplex.

Friday through Wednesday

Expect multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms Friday through the weekend. A few strong or severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon across Central Texas. These storms will be capable of producing large hail and gusty downburst winds.

Multiple rounds of heavy rain, especially those that occur in areas that saw considerable rainfall in recent days could also reaggravate flooding issues.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



Severe storms remain possible late tonight across parts of our Four-State area. This threat will begin late this afternoon and extend through this evening and overnight. Large hail will be the primary threat during this event, but damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes will also be possible. Rainfall could also be heavy at times, with some localized flooding.



Among the severe weather threats possible late Thursday into Thursday night, large hail is the primary threat, especially across the northwest half of the region. Some hail could be massive, 2″ or more in diameter, mainly along and north of I-30. We can not rule out damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes, but they rank slightly lower on the threat scale.



Another warm and humid day is expected today, with prevailing southerly winds around 10-15 mph and higher gusts. Afternoon highs will largely range from the upper 70s to mid-80s, with some record highs at risk of being tied or broken in a few locations.



Expect showers and thunderstorms to increase across the northwest parts of the region later this afternoon in advance of a cold front shifting southeast from the Southern Plains. Some storms may be severe due to large hail and damaging wind gusts. We cannot rule out a few tornadoes with developing supercell storms.

Today and tonight

A few showers may occur this morning in deep East Texas and Toledo Bend Country of Louisiana. Then, after a lull with a warm afternoon in the low to mid-80s, evening convection along I-30 will begin to sag into northeast Texas and southern Arkansas. It will continue all night as the clustering of thunderstorms will produce bow echoes capable of all modes of severe storm activity. So stay tuned to the weather developing later this evening and overnight, with possible watches issued for our area. A weak front-on approach will push the thunderstorm activity southward into the I-20 corridor during the overnight and, more likely, early morning hours.

There is a Slight Risk of severe weather in Northeast Texas from Tyler will go to Texarkana late today and tonight, with a marginal risk elsewhere. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats with this severe weather, and an isolated tornado may also be possible. Additionally, training thunderstorms may be possible before the cold front moves through, resulting in some isolated areas of brief flooding.

Friday through Wednesday

Thunderstorms will be ongoing in the I-20 corridor, with the coolness of the morning diminishing storm strength. A Marginal Risk of severe storms continues over deep east Texas and all Louisiana Parishes. The afternoon will see improvements as the heavy weather shifts farther southward. A weak cold front has improved the Saturday forecast, but a secondary cold front will usher a few more thunderstorms overnight and early on Sunday. The rest of winter looks friendly and relaxed, with a dry pattern throughout the first day of spring, Wednesday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation may be needed late tonight through early Friday.