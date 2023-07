The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site invites the community to a Water Balloon Fest on Saturday, July 15 from 10:00 to 11:00. Visitors will enjoy wacky water balloon races, sprinkler fun, and finish the event with yard games after everyone dries off. Tropical Sno will be on site for visitors to purchase a delicious snow cone. The event is free! Visit the Maxey House website or Facebook page for more information.”