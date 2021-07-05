" /> Water Balloon Fight At Maxey House – EastTexasRadio.com
Water Balloon Fight At Maxey House

Dave Kirkpatrick 8 hours ago

 

Paris, Texas –– Come join us at the Sam Bell Maxey House for a good, old fashioned water balloon fight! Join us at 2 o’clock on July 10th as we toss balloons, enjoy some wacky and wild water balloon races, and play some yard games! Need more info? Give us a call at 903-785-5716.

We look forward to seeing you!

 

WHO:             All Ages

                       

WHAT:           Water Balloon Fight

                       

WHEN:          Saturday July 10, 2021 | 2:00 PM

 

WHERE:        Sam Bell Maxey House, 812 South Church St, Paris, TX 75460.

 

 

BACKGROUND: Sam Bell Maxey was a Mexican War veteran, former Confederate general, and future U.S. Senator when his family moved into their fashionable, newly built home on the south side of Paris in 1868. In this home, the Maxey family navigated the political and social landscape from Reconstruction Era Texas through the start of the First World War. The home’s newly restored interiors showcase original family furnishings, clothing, and letters. These give insight into the lives of the three generations of the family that bore witness to Reconstruction’s challenging legacy.

Learn more at www.visitsambellmaxeyhouse.com

