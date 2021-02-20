Water Emergency In Sulphur Springs

The City of Sulphur Springs is offering a 1 million gallons of water reward the first person who calls in any major water break in the next 24 hours. The city defines a major water break as any break on a city water main that is not a service lateral unless that lateral is four inches or greater in diameter. Any person who spots a leak should call 903-885-7602 and press 1 for dispatch. The reward applies to each and every major water break that occurs in the Sulphur Springs City limits. I means that an individual or business water bill will be free until they reach the million gallon mark. It only applies to the first person who calls in each break. The reward may also be applied to sewer fees on a gallon for gallon basis. The water in the water tower is said to be dwindling fast . North Hopkins Water Supply , which gets its water from Sulphur Springs also has major breaks.