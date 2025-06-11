ETB Hiring Header
Wayne Toups Live at 903 Sun Sets Concert Series Moves to Pavilion

Paris, Texas – June 11, 2025 – The 903 Sun Sets free concert series, presented by Visit Paris, Texas, has announced a venue change for the Thursday night show featuring Wayne Toups. Due to potential weather concerns, the concert will now take place at the Pavilion near the Love Civic Center, ensuring the event goes on as planned.

The concert will begin with an opening performance by local band Common Ground at 7 pm, followed by Wayne Toups live on stage. Vendors and food trucks will be set up prior to the performances, along with an on-site beer garden.

Paul Allen, President of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce said, “Last week, we hosted Aaron Watson and the Stoney Musgrove Band. Thanks to our new software, we were able to measure the success of that show and learned that more than 7,300 attended from across various states! We’re expecting another fantastic turnout for Wayne Toups this week.”

This marks the fourth year of the 903 Sun Sets concert series, a signature event by Visit Paris, Texas. Known for featuring top-tier talent and fostering a sense of community, the series is free to the public, thanks to the generous support of local businesses and sponsors. This years series is supported by the Title Sponsor Credit Union of Texas, alongside Stage Sponsors Texas Furniture and Appliance and Archer Construction and Design, among others.

Attendees are encouraged to check 903SunSets.com or Visit Paris, Texas’s Facebook page for further updates and additional sponsor information.

