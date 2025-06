Saturday July 19th there will be an ATV Ride Fundraiser at the Terrell Sports Complex in Roxton (8787 FM 38 South) wrapping up with Bulletproof in concert. Ride and concert $20 per person, concert only $10 per person. Great food with BBQ provided by Helm’s Brisket and Brittle Barn. Lots of prizes and chances plus commemorative t-shirts will be sold for $20. All proceeds to go help the work that We Care Paris does.