A meteorologist at a West Virginia TV station is accused of shoving a news anchor and fracturing her skull. 26-year-old Chelsea Ambriz, who works as an on-air forecaster for WSAZ-TV in Charleston, reportedly shoved the station news anchor Erica Bivens last Sunday. Bivens suffered a ruptured ear drum and skull fracture in the fight. The co-workers reportedly got into the brawl at a bar after Bivens thought Ambriz was hitting on her husband.