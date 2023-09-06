Weather Watch Wednesday

Texas’ leading electric grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), has issued a weather watch for Wednesday through Friday. ERCOT issued the Watch due to “forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand, & the potential for lower reserves. The council has not issued a conservation request and expects the grid conditions to be normal. They can monitor the grid conditions online through the “Texas Advisory and Notification System,” or TXANS, system.

ERCOT also said it will post daily updates on social media during a weather watch.