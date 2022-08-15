Weathermon Resigns As Director Of Senior Citizens Center

Monday, Karon Weatherman announced on her Facebook page that she had quit her job as Director of the Senior Citizens Center after 21 ½ years. She said in her post that she had done something the City didn’t like and had gone against City policy. She said they gave her the option of resigning or being fired.

I just want you all to know that I quit my job today. I did something that the City didn’t like, and they said I went against City Policy. I should have known better, and I should have handled the situation differently. They gave me the option to quit or get fired. I hate that my 21 1/2 year career with the City ended this way, but maybe God had a reason. I have given the City 110% of myself for the last 21 1/2 years. I am not worried about getting another job. Everyone in this County knows me and my work ethic. I just wanted you all to know from me instead of hearing it through the Grape Vine. I will miss all of the Seniors In Hopkins County. Maybe the job that GOD has for me next, I will still have some contact with them. Please pray that I find a new job with insurance soon.