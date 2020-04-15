Webinar For Texas Farmers

Given the extraordinary financial stresses affecting producers, many farmers are hoping that the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) new loan programs established in the CARES Act may help keep their businesses in operation.

The implementation of these economic relief options has generated many questions that Texas Corn Producers (TCP) aims to help the state’s farmers answer.

TCP invites you to a live webinar to hear from the accounting experts at K·Coe Isom about the latest on economic relief programs pertinent for farmers. K·Coe Isom’s Kala Jenkins and Brian Kuehl will offer insights about how to use the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), as well as opportunities within existing USDA programs. Participants will also have time for questions following the presentation.

The webinar is at 11:00 am CDT on Wednesday, April 22. Participants must pre-register for the online event.

Not able to attend? K·Coe Isom is making a recording of the webinar available following the event to all who pre-register. TCP encourages agriculturists with interest in this information to pre-register to obtain the recording following the event .

TCP continues to gather pertinent information for Texas corn farmers as the COVID-19 situation progresses. Information and resources are available on its website HERE.