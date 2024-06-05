Wednesday Morning’s Thunderstorms

The power outage occurred at 2:15 Wednesday morning in Winnsboro, leaving 841 in the dark. Damaging thunderstorm winds started at 1:15 at Lindsay in Cooke County and moved to Collinsville in Grayson County at 2:10. Tree limbs and shingles were blown off at Westminster in Collin County north of McKinney. The wind brought a tower down at Star 95.9 in Sulphur Springs on Broadway. Linden in Cass County reported trees down. By 4:15, the leading edge had reached Mt Enterprise in Rusk County to Shreveport.