Wednesday Sports

AZ

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has opened the door for professional sports to return to the state. Ducey said on Tuesday that professional sports, including MLB, NBA, NHL, and NFL can resume without fans on Saturday. The state is slowly starting to reopen during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with Ducey saying on social media that Arizona is “trending in the right direction.”

MLB

Major League Baseball did not include an economic proposal during its opening presentation to the players’ union on terms to start the coronavirus-delayed season. The electronic meeting of MLB and the players’ association lasted between three and four hours and consisted of baseball officials explaining their view of the economics, science, and logistics of getting the season underway, several people familiar with the session told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.

NBA

A poll conducted by the National Basketball Players Association was informal but gave a clear sense that players would like to not only get to the playoffs but also resume at least some of the regular season. The exact results of the poll were unknown, and that includes how many players participated in the survey.

MAC

The Mid-American Conference is eliminating postseason tournaments in eight sports, including baseball and softball, and men’s and women’s basketball are among nine sports that will have postseasons scaled back. The MAC’s announced the cost-cutting move Tuesday in response to the financial crisis being brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

HIGH SCHOOL

There will be no shot clock coming to Texas High School basketball for the foreseeable future. The National Federation of State High Schools Association voted down a proposal on Monday that would bring a nation-wide shot clock requirement. With the UIL following the rules of NFHS, the idea will be just that for the coming years.

The Sulphur Springs Athletic Department is losing Assistant Softball coach Chris Valdovino and coordinator Triston Abron. Coach Valdovino is headed to Mexia as a defensive coordinator and Abron will take over the head coaching job at Mexia.