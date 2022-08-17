Wednesday’s Sports

Umpire Jeff Moore on right

MLB

Tuesday

Athletics (42-75) 5 – Rangers (52-64) 1

White Sox (61-56) 4 – Astros (75-43) 3

Wednesday

Athletics at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

Astros at Chicago White Sox at 7:10 pm

PGA

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods arrived in Wilmington, Delaware, the site of this week’s BMW Championship, to meet with a select number of players. Woods, a 15-time major champion, flew to Delaware from Florida, along with his friend Rickie Fowler, who didn’t qualify for the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs. The players discussed the PGA Tour’s future and how to strengthen it in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best players in the world.

TENNIS

Serena Williams lost in the opening-round match of the penultimate tournament of her career Tuesday. However, she was still given a hero’s send-off following the 6-4, 6-0 defeat at the Western & Southern Open. Moments after losing, the 2021 US Open champion was given a standing ovation from the crowd and drew praise from her opponent on the court after the match.

SUMMER LEAGUE

The Paris Optimist Club had a memorable evening honoring Umpire Jeff Moore, who has umpired for 32 years in Lamar County. They named the umpire room after him. An award will be given annually to the best umpire in his name. Optimist Club recognized State Record 5 State Champions, including 7U Coach Pitch World Series Champions. It took place at Woodall Field Monday night.