Wednesday’s Sports

James Carlton
MLB
Tuesday
Astros (83-47) 4 – Rangers (56-70) 2
Wednesday
Astros at Arlington Rangers 1:05 pm
High school and college students can purchase tickets to Texas Rangers home games for $9. In addition, the Rangers announced its new Rangers Student Section for currently enrolled high school and college students in the outfield pavilion, sections 233-244. The team said these students would also have a parking deal for $10 in Lot N for select home games.
NFL
The Dallas Cowboys made their final cuts before Tuesday’s deadline to make up the team’s 53-man roster. There is a plan. Dak Prescott won’t be the only quarterback on the roster, at least not for long.
The Houston Texans made a surprise cut and released veteran running back Marlon Mack on Tuesday.
The Minnesota Vikings cut former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond Tuesday morning. A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Mond was on the Vikings for one season and was waived while under a rookie contract.
US OPEN
It was a first-round elimination for Venus Williams in her return to the US Open.
BMX
A Paris teen has won the Texas BMX State Finals in DeSoto. Sixteen-year-old James Carlton is now ranked No. 1 in the state and has plans to compete in other events around the country and even internationally.
HIGH SCHOOL
Some areas of Texas are rescheduling football games due to a shortage of officials. Mart, Axtell, and Moody moved their games to Thursday in Central Texas.
Volleyball
Tuesday
Arp 3 – Harmony 1
Gilmer 3 – Sabine 2
Hallsville 3 – Beckville 0
Hawkins 3 – Henderson 0
Longview beats Troup and Kilgore
Marshall 3 – Carthage 1
Ore City 3 – Union Hill 0
Pine Tree 3 – Elysian Fields 1
Pittsburg 3 – James Bowie 2
Queen City 3 – Big Sandy 1
Spring Hill 3 – Tyler 0
Union Grove 3 – Winona 0
White Oak 3 – Bullard 1