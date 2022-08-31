Wednesday’s Sports

James Carlton

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (83-47) 4 – Rangers (56-70) 2

Wednesday

Astros at Arlington Rangers 1:05 pm

High school and college students can purchase tickets to Texas Rangers home games for $9. In addition, the Rangers announced its new Rangers Student Section for currently enrolled high school and college students in the outfield pavilion, sections 233-244. The team said these students would also have a parking deal for $10 in Lot N for select home games.

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys made their final cuts before Tuesday’s deadline to make up the team’s 53-man roster. There is a plan. Dak Prescott won’t be the only quarterback on the roster, at least not for long.

The Houston Texans made a surprise cut and released veteran running back Marlon Mack on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Vikings cut former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond Tuesday morning. A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Mond was on the Vikings for one season and was waived while under a rookie contract.

US OPEN

It was a first-round elimination for Venus Williams in her return to the US Open.

BMX

A Paris teen has won the Texas BMX State Finals in DeSoto. Sixteen-year-old James Carlton is now ranked No. 1 in the state and has plans to compete in other events around the country and even internationally.

HIGH SCHOOL

Some areas of Texas are rescheduling football games due to a shortage of officials. Mart, Axtell, and Moody moved their games to Thursday in Central Texas.

Volleyball

Tuesday

Arp 3 – Harmony 1

Gilmer 3 – Sabine 2

Hallsville 3 – Beckville 0

Hawkins 3 – Henderson 0

Longview beats Troup and Kilgore

Marshall 3 – Carthage 1

Ore City 3 – Union Hill 0

Pine Tree 3 – Elysian Fields 1

Pittsburg 3 – James Bowie 2

Queen City 3 – Big Sandy 1

Spring Hill 3 – Tyler 0

Union Grove 3 – Winona 0

White Oak 3 – Bullard 1