Wednesday’s Sports

Rangers (59-76) 4 – Astros (87-49) 3

Wednesday

Rangers at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

Denton County prosecutors say they will put former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland on trial a second time for sexual assault. A mistrial in the first trial was declared after the jury deadlocked at 10-2 to acquit.

NFL

The Chicago Bears released their conceptual plans Tuesday for developing a 326-acre Arlington Park property, including constructing a domed stadium. They call it “one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history. It is a multi-purpose entertainment district anchored by a “new; best-in-class enclosed stadium. It would provide Chicagoland with a new home worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff, and Final Four.”

COLLEGE

Former Texas A&M Commerce Head Football Coach Guy Morriss has died at the age of 71. They did not disclose an official cause of death, but he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2017. He was an NFL offensive lineman for 15 years and played with the Eagles and Patriots.

The Associated Press released their college football rankings for Week Two of the season. Texas A&M stayed at No. 6 after beating Sam Houston 31-0 in the season opener. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with eight teams in the Top 25. Alabama remains at No. 1, and Georgia moved up to No. 2 after a dominating win over Oregon. After the Aggies, Florida makes its debut in this year’s poll at No. 12. Arkansas is No. 16, Kentucky at No. 20, Ole Miss at No. 22, and Tennessee comes into the rankings at No. 24.

HIGH SCHOOL

In the top 20 this week

5A DI

1 Longview

5A DII

2 Texas High, 3 Lovejoy

4A DI

3 Celina, 7 Anna, 12 Kilgore, 14 Kaufman, 16 Lindale

4A DII

1 Carthage, 3 Gilmer, 6 Pleasant Grove, 17 Van

3A DI

2 Mt Vernon, 16 Gladewater, 17 Tatum, 19 Jefferson, 20 Whitesboro

3A DII

1 Gunter, 2 Daingerfield, 6 West Rusk, 9 DeKalb, 13 Waskom

2A DI

1 Timpson, 10 Beckville, 16 Cooper

2A DII

4 Carlisle, 11 Tenaha