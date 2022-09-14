Wednesday’s Sports

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (92-50) 6 – Tigers (54-88) 3

Rangers (62-80) 8 – Athletics (51-91) 7

Wednesday

Astros as Cleveland Guardians 12:10 pm

Athletics at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

NFL

An investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed Tuesday that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped former NFL quarterback Brett Favre obtain welfare funds to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. In addition, state auditors determined nonprofit leaders misspent at least $77 million in welfare funds in the most significant public fraud case in Mississippi history.

The City of Dallas has a new committee looking at ways to bring new professional sports teams to town. Mayor Eric Johnson says it’s an economic issue. The mayor suggested a second NFL franchise for North Texas earlier this year. He said that since the Dallas Cowboys play in Arlington and have their headquarters in Frisco, it would be good to have an NFL team based in Dallas.

HIGH SCHOOL

This week, the State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League handed down decisions on the eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Richland Spring High School Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Jerry Burkhart received a three-year suspension from coaching, and they gave Richland Springs High School three years’ probation and a public reprimand. However, the UIL cleared Richland Springs High School Assistant Football Coach Shawn Rogers of any rule violations. In addition, the UIL denied a student-athlete from Richland Springs High School’s appeal for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committee.